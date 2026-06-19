St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) five-star Jett Harrison features at talent-heavy Ohio State camp

Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) wide receiver Jett Harrison was one of many prospects who attended Ohio State’s final summer camp for varsity athletes. The brother of Arizona Cardinals and former Buckeyes’ star Marvin Harrison Jr, the five-star receiver was one of many talents Ohio State is chasing to feature yesterday,

A class of 2028 prospect, Harrison, is the second best reciever graduating that year according to Rivals Industry Rankings. The only player with a higher industry ranking is Jacksonville Mandarin (Fla.) five-star prospect Brysen Wright, the number one player in the class of 2028.

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“Five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison is arguably the Buckeyes’ highest-priority target at any position in his class. He offered a glimpse of why as he worked out with Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton during Thursday’s camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.” Eleven Warriors Dan Hope shared.

With the three athletes ranked higher than him, Wright, five-star cornerback A’mir Sears, and five-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall looking likely to land elsewhere, Harrison is the only top-five prospect in his class slated to land at Ohio State, according to Rivals RPM.

According to Rivals RPM model, the class of 2028 receiver has a 99% chance of landing with the Buckeyes. Additionally, a prediction from Rivals Steve Wiltfong earlier in the week makes it look increasingly likely that the number two receiver in the class will land at Ohio State.

After hauling in 50 passes for 849 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games during his sophomore year, Harrison earned offers from the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and others. Following the camp, there were also multiple players who received offers from the Buckeyes this week.

Following yesterday’s camp, nine players were on the receiving end of Ohio State offers. Included in that was Vista Del Lago (Calif.) four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd. In 2025, during his sophomore year, he threw for 2,620 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions, rushing for nine scores on the ground.

Four-star The Bolles School (Fla.) running back Xander Edwards also received an offer following the camp. Leading the state in rushing yards, Edwards finished his sophomore year with 2,629 yards and 44 touchdowns, helping to guide them to a FHSAA 2A Football State Championship game against Cardinal Mooney (Fla.).

With a host of 2028 prospects competing, seven other offers were also handed out, with San Antonio Pieper (Texas.) wide receiver Carson LaCombe, Carrolton (Ga.) defensive lineman Jamir Lee, Cypress Cy Ranch (Texas.) running back Khristian White, North Kingstown (R.I.) tight end Gregory Kirwan, and Jacksonville (N.C) cornerback Domonic Williams Jr. all earning offers.

Class of 2029 prospect Austin Phillips also finished the day with an offer. Following a blockbuster day of camp action to finish its summer, major recruiting camps will continue over the next two months. Included in that is Florida’s top-gun showcase, an FBU event that kicks off on June 28th.