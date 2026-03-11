St. Luke’s Episcopal (Fla.) football team will be looking for a new head coach for the upcoming 2026 season.

According to a AL.com report, the Wildcats are mutually parting ways with head football coach Joe Gilmore after two seasons at the helm. Gilmore through two seasons at St. Luke’s Episcopal went 7-13, leading the Wildcats to a finished 3-7 record from this past 2025 season.

Per the report, Gilmore and the Wildcats have parted ways due to his coaching philosophy and the school’s vision for the football program moving forward.

Future head of school principal Chip Menton made the announcement to the team this week regarding the parting of ways with Gilmore. The report says that the school aims to name a permanent replacement by early April.

The Wildcats went 3-7 last season and finished No. 356, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School, located in Mobile, Alabama, is a private, coeducational institution that emphasizes a well-rounded education for students from preschool through 12th grade. The school fosters academic excellence alongside personal development, offering a variety of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. St. Luke’s is notable for its small class sizes, dedicated faculty, and commitment to providing a nurturing environment. The school competes in various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball, encouraging teamwork and leadership among students.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Yellowhammer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school football excitement across the state.