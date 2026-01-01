St. Michael Catholic (AL) football coach Philip Rivers set to retire from NFL

No for real this time, St. Michael Catholic head football coach Philip Rivers says he’s done playing in the National Football League (NFL).

Rivers made the announcement on the Up & Adams show that after his three-game stint in the NFL, he’s retiring from the NFL and heading back to sweet home Alabama, looking forward to coaching the St. Michael Catholic football team this upcoming spring and 2026 season.

“I am (done),” Rivers said to Kay Adams on the 30-minute show. “I’ve got a son who will be a senior and I’ve got a St. Michael football team I have to get ready to go. We got beat in the semifinals two years in a row, so it’ll be (Gunner Rivers) senior year. I’m looking forward to it. My second son will be a ninth grader so they’ll be on the same team together. It’ll be fun to get back (to Alabama). The boys back home at the school have been real excited. A lot of them came to the game last week and made the 11-hour trip up. I think it’ll kickstart our off-season program to say the least. Maybe some of the things I’ll say they’ll take a little more serious now.

Rivers started in three games for the Indianapolis Colts this 2025 season and ended up completing 58 of 92 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns after not having played in an NFL game since 2021. Rivers has put together a Hall of Fame worthy career in the NFL, throwing for 63,984 yards and 425 touchdowns between his time with the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, respectfully.

The future NFL Hall of Famer just completed his fifth season as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic, with the Cardinals’ season ending in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23.

The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 13-1 record and with key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, should be a favorite to win a Alabama’s state championship in 2026.

St. Michael Catholic High School, established in 2016 in Fairhope, AL, is a private Roman Catholic institution aiming to develop scholars, leaders, and disciples of Jesus Christ. With a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, it supports a variety of extracurricular activities. The school competes in the AHSAA at the 4A level, offering sports like football, basketball, and soccer. Notably, it has achieved success in cross country and cheerleading, fostering a strong athletic spirit within its community​.

