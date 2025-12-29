St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) football team watches coach Philip Rivers play in Indianapolis

If Sunday’s Jacksonville Jaguars-Indianapolis Colts game was in fact the last one for St. Michael Catholic head football coach Philip Rivers, he will have gotten to perform on an NFL stage one last time in front of the very teenagers he coaches in the fall.

According to a report by NFL Network, over 90-plus members of the St. Michael Catholic football program, players and staff, attended the Jaguars-Colts game in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Potentially Rivers’ last-ever start in the NFL, finished completing 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

The St. Michael Catholic head coach said afterwards if he got the chance to do it all over again, he wouldn’t change one thing.

“It’s been an absolute blast for three weeks and if I go back now and said, ‘All right, now you know everything that’s going to happen, what are you going to do? I’d do it all again,’” Rivers said via the Associated Press after Indianapolis’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. “So, yeah, if it’s the last one, it’s the last one. I thought the last one was walking off the field in Buffalo (in January 2021), walking up that tunnel and I was fine with that. I had tears those few days after that and I was at peace with that being the last one. So, certainly, if it is (the last one), I got three more bonus games that I never saw coming.”

90+ members of Philip Rivers's HS team out of Fair Hope Alabama are at the Colts game today to support him, per @StaceyDales ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLO1DDkTrI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2025

Rivers just completed his fifth season as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic, with the Cardinals’ season ending in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 13-1 record and with key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, should be a favorite to win a Alabama’s state championship in 2026.

More about St. Michael Catholic High School

St. Michael Catholic High School, established in 2016 in Fairhope, AL, is a private Roman Catholic institution aiming to develop scholars, leaders, and disciples of Jesus Christ. With a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, it supports a variety of extracurricular activities. The school competes in the AHSAA at the 4A level, offering sports like football, basketball, and soccer. Notably, it has achieved success in cross country and cheerleading, fostering a strong athletic spirit within its community​.

