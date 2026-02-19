St. Michael Catholic (Ala.) reveals 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

As February rolls on and heads into the final two weeks of the month, another notable Alabama high school football program has released their 2026 schedule as the St. Michael Catholic Cardinals recently revealed who they will be playing in the fall. The Cardinals are expected to compete for a state championship as they bring back one of the state’s top quarterbacks in 2027 four-star Gunner Rivers.

Future NFL Hall of Famer Philip Rivers just completed his fifth season as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic, with the Cardinals’ season ending in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23.

The Cardinals finished the 2025 season with a 13-1 record and with key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, should be a favorite to win a Alabama’s state championship in 2026.

St. Michael Catholic High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – at Alma Bryant – preseason jamboree

Aug. 28 – at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Sep. 4 – UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Sep. 11 – at McGill-Toolen Catholic

Sep. 18 – at St. Paul’s Episcopal

Sep. 25 – at Bayside Academy

Oct. 2 – Faith Academy

Oct. 9 – Houston Academy

Oct. 16 – at Glenwood School

Oct. 23 – Montgomery Catholic Preparatory

Oct. 30 – Foley

St. Michael Catholic ended last season as the No. 30 ranked team in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Michael Catholic High School

St. Michael Catholic High School, established in 2016 in Fairhope, AL, is a private Roman Catholic institution aiming to develop scholars, leaders, and disciples of Jesus Christ. With a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, it supports a variety of extracurricular activities. The school competes in the AHSAA at the 4A level, offering sports like football, basketball, and soccer. Notably, it has achieved success in cross country and cheerleading, fostering a strong athletic spirit within its community​.

