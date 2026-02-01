St. Paul (Calif.) tabs Austin Montoya as next head football coach

St. Paul (Calif.) has decided who will be next in charge of their high school football program.

According to an announcement confirmation, Austin Montoya acknowledged that he will be the next head football coach of the Swordsmen. Montoya was previously the head football coach at Schurr High School before stepping down to accept the St. Paul position.

“To the St. Paul players, community, and alumni just know this: you got a worker,” Montoya said in a statement about his appointment. “I’m young, I don’t have 20 years of experience, and some may question whether I can get it done. I understand that. But I can show you better than I can tell you. I will work endlessly to make you proud of this program and, more importantly, the young men who come out of it.”

First of all, thank you to everyone who has reached out by text, call, or social media. The past few days have been crazy, and the amount of messages I’ve received has been overwhelming to say the least. I’m still working my way through them all, but please know how much I… pic.twitter.com/Odje0piUo0 — Austin (@Coach_AustinFB) January 31, 2026

Last season under Montoya’s watch, the Spartans went 7-4 and reached the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs. Now Montoya will be tasked with turning around a St. Paul’s program that last won more than six games back in 2021 when the Swordsmen won eight contests.

St. Paul ended the last season with a 4-8 record and as the state’s No. 145th ranked team, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Paul High School

St. Paul High School is a private Catholic high school located in Santa Fe Springs, California. Founded in 1964, it offers a rigorous academic curriculum alongside a strong emphasis on spiritual development and community service. The school promotes a well-rounded education through various extracurricular activities, including a vibrant athletics program, which encourages student participation in sports such as football and basketball. The school community is united by its values of faith, knowledge, and service.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.