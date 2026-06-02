St. Peter's Prep (NJ) football names new head coach

Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep will head into the 2026 high school football season with a new head coach at the helm.

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According to a social media announcement via Instagram, the Marauders have promoted offensive coordinator/associate head coach Ryan O’Flaherty to the full-time position of head football coach.

“I am honored and humbled to lead a program built on tradition, pride, and excellence. Saint Peter’s Prep is home for me and my family, and I’m grateful for the support of our administration, faculty, staff, and incredible alumni as we continue the legacy of Prep football,” O’Flaherty said in a statement about his hiring.

A bevy of key returners are expected back on both sides of the ball, with St. Peter’s Prep being a true threat to win a state title this upcoming fall. Returning this upcoming fall campaign for the Marauders is 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman Oluwasemilore Olubobola along with 2027 three-star running back Abdul Turay and three-star safeties Ryan Wooten, Ty’ire Clark, respectively.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to Ryan O’Flaherty as the next head football coach,” St. Peter’s Prep Director of Athletics Rich Hansen said in a statement. “His dedication and passion for developing young men has been very apparent over the last 15 seasons he spent here on the staff. He understands the high standard we hold ourselves to. That experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the program forward. I’m confident he will continue the tradition of excellence that Saint Peter’s Prep football stands for.”

The Marauders last season finished with a 8-3 record and ranked as the No. 6, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Peter’s Preparatory School

St. Peter’s Preparatory School is a private, all-boys Jesuit high school located in Jersey City, New Jersey. Founded in 1872, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to others. With a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, extensive extracurricular opportunities, and a proud athletic tradition, St. Peter’s Prep develops young men of competence, conscience, and compassion in the Jesuit tradition.

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