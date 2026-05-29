St. Pius X (NM) names interim head baseball coach

Albuquerque (NM) St. Pius X High School has featured one of the state’s top baseball programs and now the Sartans have named a interim head coach, according to a press release by the school.

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Per the release, St. Pius X has named Kurt Hurley as the baseball program’s interim coach, as James Stebbins has stepped down after three seasons at the helm. Stebbins over the last three years had an overall record of 50-34 leading St. Pius X.

“We are extremely grateful for the work Coach Stebbins has done for our baseball program and for the dedication he showed to our student-athletes throughout his time at St. Pius X,” St. Pius X athletic director Jim Cook said in the press release. “He helped establish a strong culture within the program, represented our school with class, and played an important role in the continued growth of Sartan baseball. We thank him for everything he has done for our community and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Pivoting to Hurley as the team’s next head for the interim was the natural move as he has served as an assistant with the program the last four years.

Stebbins guided the Sartans to the New Mexico high school baseball postseason the last three campaigns, including this past spring where the team reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals. St. Pius X finished this past spring with a 15-13 record and finished above the .500 mark in each of Stebbins’ seasons leading the team.

“I love the St. Pius X community, and I can’t thank Coach Stebbins enough for what he has done for this program,” Hurley said in the release. “I look forward to building off the foundation he helped establish and continuing our vision centered around discipline, accountability, faith, and service. I’m incredibly fortunate for the opportunity to guide this program at a school whose mission is focused on developing young people into ethical leaders who serve others.”