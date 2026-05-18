Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the South Florida region (Broward, Dade, Palm Beach counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Arguably one of the top high school football teams in the Sunshine State has revealed their 2026 schedule in the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. The Broward County High School Football Showcase featured game of 2026 pits the nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas to face off against DeSoto (TX), the No. 1 team according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, during the 2026 season.

St. Thomas Aquinas remains one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, four-star wide receiver Julius Jones (58 catches, 876 yards) and four-star safety Zayden Gamble (65 tackles, three interceptions).

The full St. Thomas Aquinas 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western

Aug. 29 – DeSoto (TX)

Sep. 4 – Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Sep. 10 – at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

Sep. 18 – at Southwest Ranches (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy

Oct. 2 – Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Oct. 9 – Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur

Oct. 16 – Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch

Oct. 23 – Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Charles W Flanagan

Oct. 30 – at Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward

The Raiders went 14-1 last season, winning its 17th state championship, finishing No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the state, per the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a prestigious Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, exceptional athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a wide range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education. Its athletic teams are frequently state champions, enhancing school spirit and pride. The school focuses on leadership, community service, and personal development, ensuring well-rounded, future-ready graduates.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.