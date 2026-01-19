St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) gets 2028 quarterback transfer

The nation’s No. 8 ranked St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) may have their quarterback for the next couple of years.

According to a social media post by Class of 2028 signal caller Nate Merrell Jr. on Sunday, the sophomore passer announced that he will be transferring to play for the 17-time state champion Raiders. Merrell Jr. last season starred behind center for the Immaculata-La Salle Royals, leading the program to a 12-1 record in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback was one of the most efficient passers in all of South Florida last season, with Merrell Jr. completing 121 of 195 (62 percent) of his passes for 1,779 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Now Merrell Jr., who already has collegiate offers from Florida International and UCF, will join one of the country’s top high school football teams as they’re set to graduate last season’s starting quarterback Mason Mallory. The Raiders are set to bring back Class of 2027 signal caller Cody Conness.

St. Thomas Aquinas finished as the state’s No. 2 ranked tea, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

