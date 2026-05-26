St. Thomas More (CT) reveals 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Connecticut, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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The St. Thomas More Chancellors (Conn.) only got to play three games last Connecticut high school football season, but played three of the country’s better teams in Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and St. Frances Academy (Md.). The Chancellors furnished Rivals with their official 2026 schedule of games and St. Thomas More should be getting to play a full slate this time around.

Games that stand out on the slate is a season opener against St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) and dates against IMG Academy’s post grad team and St. Frances Academy once again to end the campaign.

Among the key returners for St. Thomas More are 2027’s Marvin Nguetsop, George “Juice” Richards and 2028’s Christian King, Colten Lis.

The full St. Thomas More 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 5 – at Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep

Sep. 13 – at American International College JV

Sep. 19 – Princeton (NJ) Hun School

Sep. 27 – at Ithaca College JV

Oct. 4 – at New Haven University JV

Oct. 9 – Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy

Oct. 17 – Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy – Post Graduate

Oct. 23 – Waldorf (Md.) Hewlett Sports Academy

Nov. 1 – at Great Barrington (Mass.) East Coast Prep

Nov. 6 – Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

St. Thomas More ended last season with a 0-3 record, and finished as the state’s top ranked team via the final 2025 Connecticut High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Connecticut.