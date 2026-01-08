St. Xavier (KY) hires Brian Landis as next head football coach

St. Xavier High School (KY) has decided who will be its next head coach to follow up Kevin Wallace, who retired after coaching 40 years of Kentucky high school football.

According to a report by the Louisville Courier Journal, St. Xavier has tabbed former Alpharetta (Ga.) head football coach Brian Landis to the same position. In Landis’ lone season at Alpharetta, he went 2-8 with the Raiders.

“I am extremely grateful and honored to lead the next generation of St. Xavier men,” Landis said via a press release per the report. “The history, tradition and standard of excellence are second to none. I am proud to carry that forward with great effort, a winning attitude and toughness that defines the Tiger tradition.”

Landis will look to follow up an impressive eight-year run by Wallace, who went 72-28 during his time with the Tigers. The highlight of Wallace’s near decade at St. Xavier is when he led the program to the Class 6A state championship in 2021.

Landis was the first-ever head coach at Frederick Douglass (KY), helping start up the football program from scratch in 2017. Across three seasons, the Broncos compiled a 35-5 record, reaching the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) 5A state championship game in 2019.

Before heading to the high school level, Landis spent 11 seasons as a defensive backs coach at Georgetown College, his alma mater, from 2006-2014 and was also on staff at both Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky, respectively.

The Tigers this past 2025 season finished as the No. 4 team, according to the final Kentucky 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

