Standouts from FHS 7v7A St. Cloud passing league - Mar. 28

BUSHNELL, Fla.– The FHS 7v7A Association passing league tournament is heading into its final events of the off-season as the state championships on April 25th at The Villages are nearing.

With the two previous tournament winners in Lake Nona and Lake Howell not taking part, it opened up an opportunity for a new champion to be crowned on Saturday at South Sumter High School. This time around it would be a different Central Florida squad, East Ridge, coming away with the tournament championship win over Ocala Vanguard.

Behind the play of Class of 2027 quarterback Karon Palmer Jr., the Knights were able to cruise to victory as the offense was sizzling throughout the day against many of the better regional teams. East Ridge’s arguable most impressive victory came against F. W. Buchholz, which last season finished as the state’s No. 15 team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Here are some of the individual offensive standouts from the dais at South Sumter High School:

FHS7v7A standouts from March 28, 2026

Karon Palmer Jr., QB, East Ridge

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback was dealing on Saturday against any and all comers. Palmer Jr. showed great poise in every throw, throwing accurately seemingly on every throw. The junior will be a signal caller to watch this upcoming fall.

LaQuest Brown, QB, Sebring

When you think of Sebring, throwing the football well doesn’t exactly come to mind. With a quarterback like Brown behind center, the Blue Streaks could or should be throwing a lot more this upcoming 2026 campaign. Brown can absolutely sling it and was on par with every passer.

Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard

Lewis is always a player that stands out at the FHS 7v7A tournaments and Saturday in Bushnell was the same story. The 2027 signal caller made plenty of impressive throws en route to reaching the championship game.

Andrew Whittemore, QB, F. W. Buchholz

The Class of 2028 three-star quarterback showed flashes of why he could be one of the state’s best passers, but certainly had a tough time against East Ridge in the semifinals. Regardless, Whittemore had himself a solid day overall.

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Kelly just continues to perform each and every time out at these passing tournaments, with the undersized quarterback doing so on Saturday. Up against teams like Vanguard, Lake Gibson and others, Kelly stacked up with any passer.

Other top FHS7v7A performers on Mar. 7:

Troy Goss Jr., QB, Plant

Jasiah Bennett, DB, Plant

Ahvioume Scott, DB, South Lake

Malachi Moore, LB, Lake Gibson

Ashton Norris, DB, F. W. Buchholz

Zechariah Taylor, ATH, Sebring

Jordan Olds, ATH, Sebring

Lukas Guenther, QB, Newsome

Sergarion Gunsby, S, Vanguard

James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard

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