ST. CLOUD, Fla.– It has become a reoccurring theme at the FHS 7v7A Association passing tournament lately between certain teams reaching the championship game.

Two teams that have already previously won titles, Lake Nona and Lake Howell, met for the tourney title on Saturday afternoon at St. Cloud High School, with the former winning for the second time this off-season.

Lake Nona edged out Lake Howell, 6-0, to come away with the latest FHS 7v7A championship. Quarterback Elijah Nickerson threw the game-winning touchdown in the waning moments of the game as the championship tilt looked destined for overtime.

Nickerson and crew had other plans as the sophomore with rain coming down in Central Florida region turned the game into a defensive slugfest.

Here are some of the individual offensive standouts from the dais at St. Cloud High School:

FHS7v7A standouts from March 7, 2026

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Nickerson led Lake Nona again to a tournament title on the FHS 7v7 circuit as the sophomore was impressive throughout the dais. The 2028 quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to lead his team past Lake Howell on Saturday afternoon.

Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty

The Class of 2027 quarterback looked smooth throughout the dais for the Huskies. With a nice frame at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, certainly stood out among the passers.

Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud

There’s little doubt to the talent that Lattier possesses at the quarterback position as the sophomore looks and play the part of a future Division I, Power 4 passer. Lattier had himself another big day for the Bulldogs.

Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange

Whenever Chung comes out to one of these events, the sophomore shines and Saturday no different. The signal caller showed off his arm and poise within the pocket in helping lead West Orange to a deep tournament run.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Marbrey has been a consistent name that pops up and with his ability to push the ball downfield, there’s a lot to like about the Lake Howell passer. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound quarterback has offers already from App State, Purdue, Toledo, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Other top FHS7v7A performers on Mar. 7:

DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island

Troy Goss Jr., QB, Plant

Calvin Jordan, QB, Gibbs

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore Catholic

Drew Follett, TE, Bishop Moore Catholic

Owen Sullivan, TE, St. Cloud

Jaden Irons, CB, St. Cloud

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Charles Woodson Jr., S, Lake Nona

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.