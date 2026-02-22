Standouts from FHS7v7A Merritt Island passing league - Feb. 21

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla.- It was a polar opposite when it came to weather conditions at Saturday’s FHS7v7A Association passing tournament at Merritt Island High School compared to the last one that took place at St. Cloud.

Frigid weather conditions dipped into the 30s, but temperatures reached into the mid-80s as the FHS 7v7 tournament play continued on the Space Coast. The last tournament saw Lake Nona coming away with the tourney title, but this time it was Lake Howell winning it all.

“This is good, man,” Lake Howell head coach Dazzie Morris said. “The kid said after the three week delay of us not having a tournament that when we get back out there, we’re going to win one. We’re disappointed in the last one. We actually lost to Bartram Trail in the last one, so to come out and beat them in the championship was awesome.”

For the second tournament in a row, Bartram Trail was able to reach the championship round, but wasn’t able to win the day’s honors. Nonetheless, plenty of good competition ruled the day as nearly 20 teams took part in the action.

Here are some of the individual offensive standouts from the dais at Merritt Island High School:

FHS7v7A standouts from February 21, 2026

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Marbrey was the most consistent passer of the dais, leading Lake Howell to the tourney championship over Bartram Trail. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound quarterback has offers already from App State, Purdue, Toledo, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

The Pittsburgh commitment had Merritt Island offense humming and led them to the semifinal round this past weekend. Verpaele once again saw time in the defensive secondary for the Mustangs back at safety.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

Nickerson impressed again on he FHS 7v7 circuit, though it didn’t correlate into a championship like it did the last time. The 2028 quarterback has a lot of the traits you would like in a sophomore signal caller.

Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud

After leading St. Cloud to the quarterfinals last time out, Lattier led the Bulldogs to the semifinals round this go round. Lattier already has offers from Florida Atlantic and Sacramento State.

Andrew Whittemore, QB, F. W. Buchholz

The Class of 2028 quarterback showed why he’s becoming one of the more impressive prospects of his class as he made all the throws throughout the day for the Bobcats. Whittemore already has offers from schools like Auburn, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tulane and Utah.

Other top FHS7v7A performers on Feb. 21:

Troy Fleming, DB, F. W. Buchholz

Troy Goss Jr., QB, Plant

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Noah Robinson, DL, Vanguard

Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard

James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard

Devin Coleman, WR, Lake Howell

Jayvon Funnye, WR, Lake Howell

Gavin Peterson, QB, Bartram Trail

Marque Davis, WR, Belleview

