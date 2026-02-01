Standouts from FHS7v7A St. Cloud passing league - Jan. 31

ST. CLOUD, Fla.- Mother Nature usually is much more of a pest when it comes to Florida high school football and during the summer months with inclement weather, but Saturday’s FHS7v7 Association passing tournament at St. Cloud High School faced frigid conditions throughout the day for participants and spectators.

Despite the cold weather, which dipped into the 30s as the day wore on, 18 teams arrived to the Central Florida region looking to compete for the state’s first tournament title of the off-season. This kind of 7-on-7 is different compared to the national circuit as players compete with their respective high schools against other programs.

Quarterback play dominated the day, though the conditions obviously didn’t favor throwing the rock around. A lot of familiar names took center stage as Lake Nona came away with the tourney title, defeating Bartram Trail, 13-7, in the final.

Here are some of the individual offensive standouts from the dais at St. Cloud High School:

FHS7v7A standouts from January 31, 2026

Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud

At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Lattier is a nice size prospect at the quarterback position for St. Cloud. Helped lead the Bulldogs to the quarterfinals before bowing out. Lattier already has offers from Florida Atlantic and Sacramento State.

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Kelly has been a star in the FHS7v7A circuit the last couple of years and heads into his final season of Florida high school football looking to leave a legacy at South Lake. The signal caller impressed with making all the throws throughout the afternoon.

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

The Pittsburgh commitment had Merritt Island playing well and led them to the quarterfinals round. Verpaele showed poise through the day and even played some defensive back for the Mustangs.

DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island

Standing at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Thomas is a good looking tight end prospect and was one of the favorite targets for Verpaele. Thomas already has a host of offers on the table from schools like Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, Syracuse and USF.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

In leading Lake Nona to the team championship on the dais, the Winter Park transfer was the steady hand for head coach David Aubrey’s offense. The Class of 2028 quarterback impressed all throughout the day and will be a name to continue to watch for.

Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona

The speedy 5-foot-11, 165-pound route runner was a difficult cover for any defensive back looking to slow Lora down. Nickerson’s top target was elusive and one can see why Division I, Power 4 schools are looking at the wide receiver.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Marbrey amongst a pretty loaded field of quarterbacks showed off his abilities once again and stood tall. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound quarterback has offers already from App State, Purdue, Toledo, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore Catholic

McCullough, a Class of 2028 prospect, was another Central Florida quarterback that stood out as the nephew of former NFL’er/FOX analyst Greg Olsen was superb. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound passer has an offer currently from Toledo.

Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange

Always stepping on the field on the FHS7v7A circuit and performing was West Orange sophomore Andrew Chung. The Warriors’ signal caller led the team into the quarterfinal round before exiting, but Chung showed why he will be one of Florida’s best this upcoming fall.

Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach

Monds, who reclassified to the Class of 2027, looks better than ever for Vero Beach. Noticeably more muscular and putting plenty of touch and zip to his passes, it’s no wonder why schools all over the nation are after the Fighting Indians’ four-star signal caller.

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Alexis displayed shiftiness out of the backfield for the Gladiators as the safety valve on many passes. The Gibbs running back has offers so far from Iowa, UConn and South Florida.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.