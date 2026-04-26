Standouts from the 2026 FHS7v7A state championships

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – It was the culmination of another FHS7v7A state championship weekend as the association held its final tournament of the season, crowning a champion from the off-season.

On the warm Saturday afternoon at The Villages Charter School, Ocala (FL) Vanguard defeated Winter Garden (FL) West Orange for the Class 4A-7A state title. In the Class 1A-3A state championship, it would be the hometown The Villages (FL) Villages Charter School soundly beating Perry (FL) Taylor County.

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The quarterback duel that many had been wanting to see meet in the title game came to fruition as Vanguard’s Terrance Lewis squared off against West Orange’s 2028 three-star Andrew Chung, as the former would get the best of the Warriors.

Villages’ starting quarterback Ja’Dence Kennedy had himself a strong day at the friendly confines of home. Kennedy, coming off a season where he threw for 2,065 yards and accounted for 30 total touchdowns for the Buffalo.

Here are some of the individual standouts from the dais at The Villages Charter High School:

FHS7v7A standouts from April 25, 2026

Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard

Lewis is always a signal caller that stands out at the FHS 7v7A tournaments and Saturday at The Villages was the same story, plus leading the Knights to a championship repeat. The 2027 signal caller made plenty of impressive throws en route to reaching and winning the title game against a solid Winter Garden (FL) West Orange group.

Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange

West Orange 2028 three-star quarterback Andrew Chung had himself another impressive day on the circuit. The Warriors’ signal caller led the team into the championship game before losing to Ocala (FL) Vanguard at the end, but Chung showed why he will be one of Florida’s best this upcoming fall.

Elijah Nickerson, QB, Lake Nona

The Winter Park transfer has been the steady hand for head coach David Aubrey’s offense. The Class of 2028 quarterback impressed all throughout the day and will be a name to continue to watch for as spring practices begin in the Sunshine State. Nickerson has a lot of the traits you’d like in a young passer, including ideal size and a strong arm.

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Marbrey was rocking a Illinois towel throughout the dais as he showed off his abilities once again and stood tall. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound quarterback has offers already from App State, Purdue, Toledo, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Gavin Peterson, QB, Bartram Trail

A quarterback that many should watch for out of the Northeast Florida area is Bartram Trail’s Peterson. With the dual-threat abilities to push the ball downfield and taking off when he needs to, Peterson is a talent that emerged from the league.

Other top FHS7v7A performers on Apr. 25:

Reece Moore, WR, Bartram Trail

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Charles Woodson Jr., ATH, Lake Nona

Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona

Jok Harris, WR, Palmetto

Matthew Hennesey, QB, Palmetto

Troy Goss Jr., QB, Plant

Jasiah Bennett, DB, Plant

Lukas Guenther, QB, Newsome

Kyler James, ATH, Vanguard

Sergarion Gunsby, S, Vanguard

James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard

Ja’Dence Kennedy, QB, Villages Charter School

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