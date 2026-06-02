Standouts from the 2026 QB Vision Gulf Coast Retreat

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The summertime has hit for most high schools around the Southeast, which means camps are starting to take place around the country for football players. One quarterback-oriented camp that took place over in the Florida Panhandle was at Fort Walton Beach High School’s Steve Riggs Stadium and Rivals was on hand to see the quarterback standouts throw the rock.

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With talent hailing from states like Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, a handful of signal callers shined over the course of the three days. QB Vision held the camp with around 80 quarterbacks coming to get some early off-season work in.

Here are some of the quarterback standouts from the dais at Fort Walton Beach High School:

QB Vision Gulf Coast standouts from May 29-31, 2026

Camden Page, Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren

The Class of 2027 quarterback helped lead the Spartans to Kentucky’s KHSAA Class 6A state championship last season and showed off his big arm at the retreat. With the ability to throw accurately on the move at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Page proved throughout the three days he was one of the best arms amongst the group. Last season, Page completed 174 of 251 passes for 2,374 yards and 24 touchdowns.

John Slagle, Madison (Tenn.) Goodpasture Christian School

If you’re someone from within the Volunteer State, you have probably heard of this rising freshman in Class of 2030 prospect John Slage. Playing for Goodpasture Christian last season as an eighth grader, Slagle was one of the most impressive passers over the course of the retreat, making just about every throw asked of him. Certainly will be a player to watch this upcoming fall.

Cayden Creech, Beech Bluff (Tenn.) University School Of Jackson

When it came to Class of 2027 arms hailing from the Volunteer State, Creech was certainly a standout as the 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback showed the ability to make just about any throw from inside the pocket or off RPOs. Creech is coming off a superb junior campaign with the Bruins, throwing for 2,563 yards, 33 touchdowns and only four picks.

Max Johnson, Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo

Johnson arrived Day 2 and came right off the plane throwing the ball as well as anyone that was there a day ahead of him. The Class of 2027 quarterback already has 11 Division I collegiate offers and has his fair share of interest. Coming off a solid season at Apollo where Johnson totaled 2,502 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns, the quarterback heads into his fourth season as a varsity starter with plenty of promise.

Brody Sparks, Oak Ridge (Tenn.)

Sparks is a well put together Class of 2027 quarterback, standing 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and has a big arm to boot. With the size and ability to play as a dual-threat, Sparks displayed accuracy and poise to make a number of big throws. The soon-to-be senior quarterback last fall ended up totaling 2,415 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns for Oak Ridge.

Carter Nunes, Freeport (Fla.)

One of the top passers from the Florida Panhandle last season was Nunes for Freeport and he showed why he could be primed for a big senior campaign for the Bulldogs. Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Nunes has a good arm and remained accurate with his throws during a number of drills. Last fall, Nunes ended up throwing for 2,012 yards and 23 scores.

Xavier Isable, Paducah Tilghman (Ky.)

With a good 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, Isable proved himself as one of the top signal callers on the dais. Coming off a season where he guided the Blue Tornado to the KHSAA Class 4A state semifinals, Isable showed a strong work ethic drill-to-drill making every throw. Isable in 2025 finished with 1,862 passing yards on 177 completions and 20 touchdowns.

Bryce Crabtree, The Villages (Fla.) Villages Charter School

Son of former NFL tight end Tom Crabtree, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback was one of the more impressive passers over the course of the three-day retreat. Crabtree is a rising sophomore and will head into the fall as the backup to Buffaloes’ starter Jadence Kennedy.

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