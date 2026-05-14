State champion Texas high school baseball team forfeits remainder of season due to ineligible player

Violation of University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules has knocked out a defending Texas high school baseball state champion, according to a letter by the Centerville ISD that has been released.

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Defending UIL Class 2A, Division I state champion Centerville Jr-sr (TX) has forfeited the rest of their games in the postseason due to an ineligible player. The Tigers become the latest Texas high school baseball team to be ousted from the playoffs due to eligibility issues. Down below is an excerpt from the letter from Centerville ISD sent out to families.

On Monday, May 11, Centerville ISD received notice from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) regarding allegations involving the eligibility status of a CHS baseball student-athlete. In response, the district immediately began a comprehensive internal review and worked closely with the UIL, the District Executive Committee, and all involved parties throughout a multi-day investigative process to address questions and review all available information.

To ensure transparency and open communication throughout the process, Interim Superintendent Dottie Sullivan and Athletic Director Kyle Hardee met with CHS baseball players and families on Monday, May 11, to provide an initial update regarding the investigation. A follow-up parent and player meeting was held on Tuesday, May 12, and a final meeting with families and student-athletes took place on Wednesday, May 13, following the district’s final determination.

After carefully reviewing additional information obtained during the investigation, the district determined that a violation of UIL Constitution and Contest Rules had occurred. In accordance with UIL requirements, Centerville ISD self-reported the matter and accepted the resulting forfeiture of all impacted contests.

Late last month, the Poolville (TX) baseball team self-reported itself for having an ineligible player, thus resulting in the UIL removing the Monarchs from the playoffs.

The Monarchs saw their 2026 Texas high school baseball season end with a 11-5 record as they were slated to be apart of the Class 2A playoffs before the self-reported ineligible player. Poolville also gave up its Class 2A, District 13 championship.