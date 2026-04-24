States with the most NFL Draft No. 1 picks since 1936

Being selected as the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft has happened 97 times over the course of history, with last night the Las Vegas Raiders selecting former Miami (FL) Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their selection. That was surprisingly only the second time in draft history that a player came from the Sunshine State, with the only other being running back Tucker Frederickson of Hollywood (Fla.) South Broward by the New York Giants.

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When it comes to which states rule the dais for NFL Draft No. 1 draft picks, we bring you an updated state-by-state look at who has the most, starting with the Lone Star State and working our way down:

State-by-state breakdown of NFL Draft No. 1 picks

Texas – 18

Like the latest 2027 Rivals300 update, Texas rules the day when it comes to having the most No. 1 picks coming from the Lone Star State. Looking at the names of players selected, the most recent one for the state was when Cam Ward, formerly of West Columbia (Texas) Columbia, was picked in the 2025 draft by the Tennessee. The state enjoyed a three-year stretch from 2017-2019 where the top picks came from Texas in Myles Garrett of Arlington (Texas) Martin, Baker Mayfield of Austin (Texas) Lake Travis and Kyler Murray from Allen (Texas) Allen.

California – 12

It might be no coincidence that this list looks somewhat reminiscent of that when it comes to the Rivals300 as California is another state that ranks right up there with Texas and others. It has been a decade since the Golden State last saw a player selected at the top of the draft, with the Los Angeles Rams selecting Jared Goff of Kentfield (Calif.) Marin Catholic. Other notable names to come from California are quarterbacks Alex Smith of La Mesa (Calif.) Helix and Carson Palmer of Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, respectively.

Alabama, Ohio – 6

Two states that hover right around the fifth spot when it comes to the Rivals300 rankings come in third when it pertains to the most No. 1 picks of all-time. Ohio of the two has had the most recent No. 1 pick with Joe Burrow of The Plains (Ohio) Athens being the 2020 selection of the Cincinnati Bengals. The last time a player came from the Yellowhammer State and was picked at the top was back in 2015 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jameis Winston of Hueytown (Ala.) Hueytown.

Georgia, Louisiana – 5

These two states are synonymous with producing high-level football talent so its no surprise they’re on this list when it comes to No. 1 picks. Georgia has had three players within the last two decades picked No. 1 as Travon Walker of Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee and Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville (Ga.) were chosen back-to-back years coincidentally by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has been over 20 years since Louisiana last saw a player taken first, with Eli Manning of New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman by the then-San Diego Chargers, soon to be traded afterwards to the New York Giants.

New York, Oklahoma – 4

Last but not least when it comes to the top five spots on this list for states with the most No. 1 picks is New York and Oklahoma, with the latter seeing more recent success in this category. Quarterback Sam Bradford of Oklahoma City (Okla.) Putnam City North was the then-St. Louis Rams No. 1 pick of the 2010 draft. You have to dig into the record books for the last time a player came from the Empire State as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Vinny Testaverde of Floral Park (N.Y.) Sewanhaka in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Other states with NFL Draft No. 1 picks

3 – Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia

2 – Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington

1 – Colorado, Kansas, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wisconsin

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