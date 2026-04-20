States with the most recruits in the latest 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The latest Rivals300 recruiting rankings update for the 2027 class are out and the usual suspects are on the list of states topping the country, with the most talent-rich (and population-dense) being well-represented across the board.

The order of power from the last time we release which states hasn’t changed as Texas over second-place Georgia for producing the most Rivals300 2027 talent, with California, Florida and Ohio rounding out the final three.

With the rankings release, Rivals is breaking down where the top 300 prospects in the country this spring cycle hail from as we’re in the off-season phase of the high school football season with spring practices beginning in many states:

Texas – 39

The latest Rivals300 update for the 2027 cycle continues to see the Lone Star State in the No. 1 spot with recruits. Texas has 11 more players this time around than Georgia in this set of rankings and that gap has grown between itself and California and Florida, respectively.

The top two spots amongst all the 2027 prospects is 5-Star Plus Texas Tech defensive line commitment Jalen Brewster of Cedar Hill and 5-Star Plus North Crowley defensive back John Meredith. Both Brewster and Meredith were the 1-2 players in the previous update. Texas has nine players within the Top 50 of Monday’s Rivals300 update.

Georgia – 28

There’s more ground to cover for the Peach State as they remain now over 10 spots behind Texas in the 2027 recruiting hierarchy. This latest update also continues to shows that the gap is closing with California as the Georgia has just two more players than the Golden State. There’s little doubt to the level of talent in this latest 2027 cycle update, with an abundance of names that Georgia high school fans are probably very aware of heading into the 2026 season.

Georgia’s highest ranked player from this 2027 class remains five-star EDGE David Jacobs, who is already committed to Ohio State. Four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey (Texas A&M commit) and four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain (Florida commit) are the only other two players inside of the Top 25 with Jacobs.

California – 26

California is right within striking distance of Georgia when it comes to the latest Rivals300 2027 update, sitting two back of the Peach State at No. 3. The Golden State’s highest ranked prospect like last update is newly minted five-star in Long Beach Ploy defensive back Donte Wright, who is committed to Georgia.

Joining Wright among the top 50 prospects in the Rivals300 from California are five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (No. 36) and four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith (No. 45). Neither aforementioned player moved from their ranking from the last update.

Florida – 25

The Sunshine State stands once again alone in the fourth spot in this latest cycle, trailing by one player to California in the 2027 Rivals300.

Don’t sleep on the kind of talent that Florida is still able to churn out of the football-rich state as there’s plenty of big names. At No. 3 is Five-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, who is joined by linebacker Kaden Henderson (No. 21) and wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 26) within the Top 50 prospects.

Ohio – 14

Remaining in the fifth spot in the latest Rivals300 2027 update is the Buckeye State with 14 prospects, which is right where Buckeye State placed when it came to the final 2026 cycle.

Ohio has just one player within the Top 30, right at No. 30 is four-star interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, who is already committed to Ohio State. Ohio has four others players within the Top 100 in this latest update, including four-star wide receiver Jamier Brown.

Other states with recruits in the Rivals300

12 – Illinois

11 – Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee

10 – Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania

9 – Oklahoma

8 – Mississippi

7 – Michigan, Missouri, Virginia

6 – South Carolina

5 – Arizona, Maryland

4 – Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington, Wisconsin

3 – Hawaii

2 – Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah

1 – Delaware, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oregon

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.