States with the most recruits in the latest 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The latest Rivals300 recruiting rankings update for the 2027 class are officially out and not much has really changed when it comes to where the top high school football talent is being produced out of as the season approaches.

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Texas now holds the dozen-plus player edge over second-place Georgia for producing the most Rivals300 2027 talent, with California still at No. 3 ahead of fourth-place Florida. Ohio and Tennessee this time around are tied for the fifth and final spot within the Top 5.

With the latest rankings release, Rivals is breaking down where the top 300 prospects in the country this cycle hail from as we’re in the off-season phase of the high school football season heading into the 2026 campaign as practices are around the corner:

Texas – 41

The latest Rivals300 update for the 2027 cycle sees the Lone Star State has creating the most distance between itself and the next closest state (Georgia) in this set of rankings, moving to 13 more players than the Peach State.

Remaining firmly in the top spot amongst all the 2027 prospects this time around is 5-Star Plus Texas Tech defensive line commitment Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech commit) of Cedar Hill. The other player from Texas to join Brewster in the Top 10 in the latest update is 5-Star Plus North Crowley defensive back John Meredith (Texas commit), who is No. 8 overall.

Georgia – 28

The Peach State has remained entrenched behind Texas in the 2027 recruiting hierarchy, with the latest update showing the most distance created by the Lone Star State yet. In this latest 2027 cycle update, there’s plenty of names from Georgia that have proven their value on the field and are among the top prospects in the nation bar none as they head into the 2026 high school football season.

Georgia’s highest ranked player from this 2027 class is five-star EDGE David Jacobs (No. 13), who is already committed to Ohio State. Four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey (Texas A&M commit) is still the only other player hailing from Georgia inside of the Top 25 with Jacobs at No. 19.

California – 25

California doesn’t move whatsoever in the latest update, but does begin to distance itself a little more from fourth-place Florida. The Golden State’s highest ranked prospect this time around is Long Beach Ploy defensive back Donte Wright, who is committed to Georgia, sits in the No. 4 spot ranking wise.

Joining Wright among the top 50 prospects in the Rivals300 from California are five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (USC commit) and four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith (Texas A&M commit).

Florida – 21

The Sunshine State continues to stand alone in the fourth spot in this latest cycle, with the Sunshine State seeing itself drift further from Texas, 20 players separating the two states.

The bulk of the talent from Florida remains down in South Florida, to no one’s surprise, as many of the top prospects reside out of either Broward or Dade counties. At No. 2 is Five-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, who is joined by fellow Texas A&M commit Kaden Henderson and wide receiver Nick Lennear (Miami commit) within the Top 30 prospects.

Ohio & Tennessee – 14

Sharing the fifth spot in the latest Rivals300 2027 update is Ohio and Tennessee with 14 prospects each, as the Volunteer State made a jump from the pack and into the Top 5 conversation.

Ohio this time around has one player within the Top 30 at No. 26 is four-star interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, who is already committed to Ohio State. Three other players from Ohio are within the Top 100 in this latest update, with cornerback Monsanna Torbert (Michigan commit), wide receiver Jamier Brown and cornerback Kei’Shjuan Telfair (Penn State commit).

From Tennessee, the most notable of them all is the newly minted five-star running back David Gabriel Georges for Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, checking in as the No. 23 ranked prospect.

Other states with recruits in the Rivals300

12 – Illinois

11 – North Carolina

10 – Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma

9 – Indiana, Pennsylvania

8 – Michigan, Missouri, Virginia

7 – Mississippi,

6 – Arizona, South Carolina, Wisconsin

5 – Maryland

4 – Kentucky, New Jersey, Washington

3 – Utah

2 – Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada

1 – Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, Rhode Island

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.