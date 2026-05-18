States with the most recruits in the latest 2028 Rivals300 rankings

The latest Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting cycle is now live, and the usual powerhouse states remain firmly in control. Once again, the programs drawing the most elite talent are concentrated in the traditional hotbeds — large-population states with deep, proven recruiting pipelines.

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In the most recent Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, Texas overtakes Georgia for the top spot nationally for producing the most elite rising junior prospects. Florida firmly in the third spot, comfortably ahead of California in fourth. Tennessee stands alone in fifth in terms of the number of players ranked within the Rivals300 for this cycle.

With the full rankings release, Rivals is breaking down where the top 300 2028 prospects in the country this cycle hail from as the spring phase of the high school football season draws to a close:

Texas – 43

In the most recent Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, Texas holds the edge over Georgia by six players. The gap between the Lone Star State and Peach State remains a half dozen and there’s plenty of reason to believe that its lead could increase in the future.

Remaining in the top spot amongst all the Texas high school football 2028 prospects is four-star wide receiver Jaylen Addai of Shadow Creek at No. 14. Among the five other talents that join Addai within the Top 50 of the recent cycle update are running back Sean Simon, safety James Foster III and interior offensive lineman Kendrick Harris.

Georgia – 37

In the latest Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, the Peach State falls behind the Lone Star State in producing top-tier talent by six players. Georgia held a previous three-player edge, but now drops below Texas. Now Georgia has Florida right over its proverbial shoulder as it holds the lead by five to its neighbors to the south.

Georgia’s highest ranked player from the 2028 class is at No. 17 in four-star safety Casey Barner of McEachern, with running back Kevin Hartsfield as the only other in the top 25.

Florida – 32

The Sunshine State hasn’t moved from the third spot since latest cycle, with the Sunshine State continuing to produce some of the biggest names and elite prospects as the state holds four of the Top 25 players in the country.

Florida trails Texas and Georgia, the Sunshine State features five-star Brysen Wright at No. 3, cornerback A’mir Sears at No. 5 and defensive EDGE Asher Ghioto at No. 8, respectively. Carrollwood Day EDGE Antonio Thomas Jr. checks in at No. 22, rounding out the prospects from Florida in the Top 25.

California – 19

The Golden State has slowly started to close the gap between itself and Florida, going from 15 players to now 13 in the latest update.

The most recent Rivals300 2028 rankings has California just under 20 players, but there’s an abundance of value in the class. Leading the way for California is safety Gaige Weddle at No. 13, who leapfrogs offensive tackle Austin Attalah at No. 15, respectively. California has six players this time around represented within the Top 100.

Tennessee – 14

The fifth and final spot is taken by Tennessee as both are seeing a gradual rise in prospects compared to their rankings between the 2026 and 2027 classes. Last update had Tennessee and New Jersey sharing the fifth spot.

Top player out of the Volunteer State is at No. 29 in cornerback Jermaine Cobbins. Also joining Cobbins within the Top 100 is safety Braylen Bedford at No. 45 and offensive tackle Koehn Dial at No. 80, respectively.

Other states with recruits in the Rivals300

13 – North Carolina

12 – Illinois

11 – Alabama, Pennsylvania

10 – New Jersey

8 – Maryland, Ohio, Utah

7 – Mississippi

6 – Arizona, Missouri, Virginia

5 – Louisiana, Michigan, Washington

4 – Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky

3 – Massachusetts, New York

2 – Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oklahoma

1 – District of Columbia, Delaware, Minnesota, South Carolina, Wisconsin

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.