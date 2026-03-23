States with the most recruits in the latest 2028 Rivals300 rankings

The latest update to the Rivals300 for the 2028 recruiting class has been released, and the traditional powerhouses continue to dominate. The states producing the highest volumes of elite high school football talent, typically those with large populations and strong recruiting pipelines, are prominently featured once again.

In the most recent Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, Georgia has taken the top spot nationally for producing the most elite rising junior prospects, narrowly edging out Texas in second place. Florida sits in third, just ahead of California in fourth. New Jersey and Tennessee are tied for fifth in terms of the number of players ranked within the Rivals300 for this cycle.

With the rankings release, Rivals is breaking down where the top 300 2028 prospects in the country this cycle hail from as we’re in the off-season phase of the high school football season:

Georgia – 45

In the latest Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, Georgia (the Peach State) maintains a slim lead over Texas (the Lone Star State) in producing top-tier talent. The margin is razor-thin, with Georgia holding just three more players in the rankings than Texas. This narrow edge underscores Georgia’s emergence as a powerhouse in the cycle, as numerous prospects from the state have delivered standout on-field performances and solidified their status among the nation’s absolute elite recruits.

Georgia’s highest ranked player from this 2028 class is four-star safety Casey Barner of McEachern. Barner is joined by five other players inside of the Top 50 in this latest cycle update.

Texas – 42

In the most recent Rivals300 update for the 2028 recruiting class, Texas holds steady at No. 2 behind Georgia. The gap to the third-place state, Florida, is a solid six players in Texas’s favor within this rankings tier. With talent spread far and wide across the massive state, the Lone Star State’s count looks poised to climb even higher as evaluations continue and more prospects emerge or rise through the ranks in the coming months.

Taking the top spot amongst all the 2028 prospects this time around is four-star wide receiver Jaylen Addai of Shadow Creek. Among the five other talents that join Addai within the Top 50 of the recent cycle update are running back Sean Simon, safety James Foster III, offensive tackle R’Monie Edwards and wide receivers Dillon Mitchell, Damarion Mays.

Florida – 36

The Sunshine State holds down the third spot in this latest cycle, with the Sunshine State producing some of the biggest names and elite prospects as the state holds three of the Top 10 players.

Though Florida trails Texas and Georgia, the Sunshine State features five-star Brysen Wright at No. 3, cornerback A’mir Sears at No. 4 and defensive EDGE Asher Ghioto at No. 7, respectively. Florida has seven of the nation’s Top 50 prospects.

California – 21

The Golden State checks in as a distant fourth to the three aforementioned states as the gap between California and Florida is 15 players.

Don’t look at the gap as talent is thinning out west as the state features plenty of talent among the 21 players in the most recent Rivals300 2028 rankings. Leading the way for California is offensive tackle Austin Attalah at No. 11 and safety Gaige Weddle at No. 13. California has seven players represented within the Top 100.

New Jersey, Tennessee – 12

The fifth and final spot is shared by multiple states in New Jersey and Tennessee as both are seeing a gradual rise in prospects compared to their rankings between the 2026 and 2027 classes.

Top player out of the Golden State is at No. 9 in Bergen Catholic’s Amiir Woodward, who is arguably the state’s top cornerback prospect, regardless of classification. For the Volunteer State, the top ranked player is offensive tackle Koehn Dial at No. 69.

Other states with recruits in the Rivals300

11 – Pennsylvania

10 – Alabama, North Carolina

9 – Illinois

7 – Ohio, Utah

8 – Arizona, Maryland

6 – Michigan

5 – Mississippi, Virginia

4 – Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Washington

3 – Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Nevada, New York

2 – Massachusetts, Oklahoma

1 – District of Columbia, Delaware, Wisconsin

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.