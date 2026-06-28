Statesboro (Ga.) hiring new head coach after Keith LeGree decision

The Statesboro (Ga.) men’s high school basketball team is looking for a new head coach following the recent dismissal of Keith LeGree. The former head coach led the team for six years before his recent dismissal, helping to guide the school to multiple GHSAA playoff brackets.

According to a recent report from Griceconnect reporter Ke’Juan Humphries, the former Blue Devils head coach will remain with the school in a teaching capacity. A prominent figure around the school, LeGree also attended the high school as a student and varsity athlete.

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“Grice Connect has confirmed that Statesboro High School has dismissed boys basketball head coach Keith LeGree following six seasons leading his alma mater, according to multiple sources. LeGree has been offered the opportunity to remain at the school as in his teaching position.” The report read.

Last season, LeGree helped guide the Blue Devils to a 17-8 record in AAAAA play. Reaching the GHSAA AAAAA playoffs, Statesboro fell in the first round following a 63-68 defeat to Winder-Barrow (Ga.). Senior Ja’caiden Cone led the team that year for points, rebounds, and assists.

In his six years as head coach, LeGree captured four regional championships, as well as making multiple Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen playoff runs. All of this was after taking over from legendary former head coach Lee Hill, who passed away in August of 2020.

In 1991, both Hill and LeGree combined to capture the school’s most recent state title. Winning the AAAA state championship over Douglas (Ga.), LeGree was named Georgia 4-A Player of the Year, going on to earn multiple D1 offers, committing to Louisville.

“As a player, LeGree helped lead Statesboro High to the 1991 state championship before continuing his career at the University of Louisville and later the University of Cincinnati. He also spent several seasons playing professional baseball in the Minnesota Twins.” The report also read.

Following his dismissal, LeGree’s service to the school over the last number of years, both as a player and a coach, is undeniable. However, the Blue Devils will now begin the search for their new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 varsity basketball season, which tips off on November 6th.