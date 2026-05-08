One of the top North Carolina high school football head coaches is stepping down and moving on to become an administrator at another school, according to a HighSchoolOT report on Friday.

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Per the report, Dr. Steven Wright is stepping down as Raleigh (NC) Cardinal Gibbons head football coach and will become the new athletic director at Raleigh (NC) St David’s School. The report states that Wright’s successor has already been decided, with assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Nick Drew being promoted to lead man of the Crusaders.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity Cardinal Gibbons High School has given me to lead our football program for these sixteen seasons,” Wright said to HighSchoolOT. “I’m especially grateful to my wife and our family for their patience as they endured long work weeks and their faithful support regardless of a game’s outcome. I also want to thank our staff for their tireless effort, our players for their commitment to the program and our families for their buy in. None of the success we’ve enjoyed happens without those key people.”

Over the past 15 seasons since Wright held the position of head coach at Cardinal Gibbons, he compiled an overall record of 159-37. The crowning achievement during Wright’s time with the Crusaders is when he guided the team to the 2021 Class 4A state championship.

The Crusaders ended this past season with a 13-3 record and finished ranked No. 8 in the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cardinal Gibbons High School

Cardinal Gibbons High School, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, is known for its strong academic foundation and active athletic programs. The school’s teams are called the Crusaders, and the abbreviation for the school is CGHS. The athletics program offers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, track & field, volleyball, and swimming. These teams compete at the state level, regularly achieving success in various competitions.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.