Successful California high school basketball coach steps down after 9 season

California will be without one of its top young high school basketball coaches going forward, as La Habra‘s Aaron Riekenberg announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from the program after nine seasons.

Riekenberg took over prior to the 2018 season, with the Highlanders finishing a combined 23-55 in the three seasons before he got there. He quickly turned things around, winning 21 games in his first year at the helm alone.

But after nearly a decade on the sidelines, he is leaving to spend more time with his family, according to the Orange County Register.

“After 9 incredible seasons as head coach of La Habra boys basketball, it’s time for me to step away,” he wrote in his announcement. “What a journey it’s been. We built this program on “We before me.” And it was powerful to watch players, coaches, parents, alumni, and our community truly buy into that. Special thank you to my coaching staff and coaches wives/significant others for their dedication to our boys, especially Coach Barry who has been with me since the Buena Park days taking us back 13 years. Thank you to my wife Shelley, kids Macey and James, and the rest of my family for the sacrifices made while I was away. It’s your turn now. Thank you to every player who wore the jersey. Thank you to the parents who trusted me. Thank you to our staff, alumni, and the entire La Habra family for your belief and support. Once a Highlander, always a Highlander.”

Riekenberg won three league championships in his nine seasons, and in 2023-24, led the Highlanders to a 30-5 record and a CIF-Southern Section Division 3AA championship.

Last month, the program celebrated his 200th career win, and in his nine seasons, La Habra won at least 20 games seven different times. And his last four seasons in particular were stellar, compiling a 91-30 record between 2022-2026.

