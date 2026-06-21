Sumner (Fla.) locked in for Florida high school football media day

Sumner (Fla.) was recently announced to be penned in for Tampa Bay Buccaneers high school football media day. The event, which is due to take place in July, is hosted by the NFL team and sponsored by Nike and is used as an event to kickstart Florida’s high school football season.

With five other Class 7A teams locked in for the event, the Stingrays, as it stands, are one of the headliners of this year’s event. Last season, they finished the regular FHSAA high school football season as the 59th-best team in the state, according to Rivals Florida 2026 High School Composite Rankings.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“The Sumner Stingrays are officially locked in for the 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers High School Football Media Day! The Stingrays will be represented at the AdventHealth Training Center on July 11-12 as part of this year’s Media Day lineup.” FloridaHSFootball.com announced.

Last season, the Stingrays finished the season with a 10-3 record. They advanced to the playoffs after capturing the 7A District 7 title over the likes of Alonso (Fla.) and Plant City (Fla.), who will also be in attendance at the July event. They then advanced to the playoffs, matching up with Ocoee (Fla.)

After defeating Ocoee, they would continue their deep playoff run with a 31-21 victory over Riverview Sarasota (Fla.). During that game, three-star senior wide receiver Tae’Sean Robinson would record 66 yards and a touchdown. He finished the year with 914 yards, currently enrolled at Delaware.

Progressing past the first two rounds of the playoffs, their run would end following a regional final loss against Venice (Fla.), narrowly missing out on the state championship final four.

However, ahead of next year, they have an exciting roster, headlined by the eight best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, offensive lineman George Selvie III.

“We had a tough loss tonight in round 3. We are building something special and the ship is heading in the right direction!!!.” Sumner’s offensive line coach, Jared Farchoine, shared after the loss. Throughout the summer, the Stingray’s coach has been following the recruitment trail of his players closely.

Selvie, a four-star offensive lineman from the class of 2028, currently has multiple offers ahead of the 2026-27 season. Predicted to land with the Florida Gators by the Rivals RPM model, the offensive lineman also has offers from Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, Syracuse, and, most recently, Oregon.

Also included on their roster for the 2026-27 season is three-star running back Tommy Scott, who is currently committed to Florida Atlantic. With time counting down before the beginning of the varsity season, Sumner will kick off the high school football season excitement in Florida with July’s media session.

Schools attending the event are still being announced, with updates coming from FloridaHSFootball’s social media pages.