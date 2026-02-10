Sumter (SC) hiring Drew Marlowe as head football coach

Less than a week after Drew Marlowe officially stepped down as the head football coach at South Florence (SC), he has landed on his feet at another program in the same position.

According to a report by The Sumter Item, Sumter (SC) has hired Marlowe as the program’s next head football coach. Marlowe led South Florence to SCHSL Class 4A state championships in 2022 and 2024.

During his time as the South Florence head coach, Marlowe over the course of six seasons compiled an overall record of 63-16, which included four state championship game appearances and falling just short of a third 4A title in 2025, losing to South Pointe, 35-14.

The Bruins have seen a long-term level of success, with the last time the team having a losing season coming back in 2012. Since then, South Florence has racked up 13 straight winning seasons, including six double-digit victory campaigns.

Sumter finished with a 9-2 record and as the No. 5 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sumter High School

Sumter High School, located in Sumter, South Carolina, is a public high school serving grades 9 through 12. With an enrollment of approximately 2,400 students, it is the second-largest high school in the Midlands of South Carolina and the fifth largest in the state. The school’s mascot is the Gamecocks, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as “The Fighting Gamecock.” Sumter High offers a comprehensive athletics program with a rich history of success in various sports.

