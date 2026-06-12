Sunnyslope (Ariz.) 4-star center Darius Wabbington previews Section 7 tournament

Phoenix Sunnyslope (Ariz.) center Darius Wabbington is one of the headliners in a stacked slate of Arizona high school basketball games that are set to take place today in the annual Section 7 tournament.

With over 176 teams from 11 states, the event will be attended by hundreds of college coaches. In the past, the event has drawn attention from multiple top programs, including Arizona, USC, Gonzaga, and Vanderbilt. And this year will most likely be no different.

“Some of the best high school basketball players in the country will be in AZ this weekend, with the tip-off today. For Darius Wabbington, it will be a home game. The senior and his father, Derek, joined me in the studio at AZFamily.” The senior joined Mark McClune on the Extra Point.

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“It’s a new group of guys. We’re losing a lot of seniors, so some new guys are getting some opportunity, I’m excited to share the court with them. We start it off with Rainier Beach from Washington, they’ve got a good squad and it’s going to be a tough game out the gate, but I’m excited.” Wabbington told McClune.

The most notable graduating senior that will be missing is the class of 2026 three-star prospect Rider Portela, who committed to Colorado. Three-star teammate Delton Prescott, who has offers from Arizona State and Fresno State, will also miss the tournament through injury.

Going into their City of Mesa clash with Seattle Rainier Beach (Wash.), it will be a battle between state champions. The Vikings captured the WIAA Class 3A State Championship, led by the number one prospect in 2026 according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Tyran Stokes.

Meanwhile, Wabbington, a four-star prospect who ranks second in his position and fifth in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, helped guide Sunnyslope to an Arizona open state championship. Averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds, he was also called up to the United States U-18 national team.

After dropping 10 points in Team USA’s 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup quarterfinal against Brazil, the side went all the way to the finals, losing by 2 points to Canada. However, Wabbington led the USA for scoring in the gold medal game, proving why he has offers from multiple D1 universities, including Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, Purdue, Washington, and Alabama.

Their clash with Rainier Beach will take place at 3:45 p.m. MST. Also included in today’s stacked slate are open division side and state semifinalist Chandler Basha (Ariz.), 6A champions Peoria Liberty (Ariz.), and runners-up Gilbert Perry (Ariz.), with many other top teams competing within the 176.

The entire schedule can be viewed through the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association App, with the first game scheduled being a clash between Pleasant Grove (Utah.) and Santa Ana Mater Dei (Calif.) at 12.p.m. MST.