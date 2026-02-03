Super Bowl 60: Where did the Seattle Seahawks' defensive players attend high school?

The Seattle Seahawks will play in Super Bowl 60 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. This victory improved their overall record to 16-3, and they are entering the final showdown with a nine-game winning streak.

Standing in Seattle’s way of a second Vince Lombardi trophy are the AFC Champions New England Patriots, a team that hasn’t lost a road game all season. However, the Seahawks will bank on their defense, which has been among the league’s best all year.

During the regular season, the Seahawks defense, affectionately called the “Dark Side,” ranked sixth in total yards allowed (285.6) and first in points allowed (17.2) per game. They also limited the San Francisco 49ers, an NFC playoff team, to nine points in two games, including six during the Divisional Round.

With these players on the cusp of claiming the NFL’s ultimate team prize, it’s best to look at where the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive players spent their high school football days.

List of Seattle Seahawks defensive players and their high school alma maters

Defensive linemen

Rylie Mills – Lake Forest (Illinois)

Mike Morris – American Heritage (Florida)

Byron Murphy II – DeSoto (Texas)

Brandon Pili – Dimond (Alaska) and Westview (Oregon)

Jarran Reed – Goldsboro (North Carolina)

Leonard Williams – Mainland (Florida)

Linebackers

Derick Hall – Gulfport (Mississippi)

Jared Ivey – North Gwinnett (Georgia)

Ernest Jones – Ware County (Georgia)

Tyrice Knight – Lake Gibson (Florida)

DeMarcus Lawrence – Silver Bluff (South Carolina)

Boye Mafe – Hopkins (Minnesota)

Uchenna Nwosu – Narbonne (California)

Patrick O’Connell – Glacier (Montana)

Connor O’Toole – La Cueva (New Mexico)

Chazz Surratt (on IR) – East Lincoln (North Carolina)

Defensive Backs

Coby Bryant – Glenville (Ohio)

Nick Emmanwori – Irmo (South Carolina)

Josh Jobe – Cheshire Academy (Connecticut)

Julian Love – Nazareth Academy (Illinois)

Ty Okada – East Ridge (Minnesota)

Nehemiah Pritchett – Jackson (Alabama)

Devon Witherspoon – Pine Forest (Florida)

Riq Woolen – Arlington Heights (Texas)