Super Bowl LX: Drake Maye was a can't miss quarterback prospect at Myers Park (NC)

When you begin to think of recent great high school signal callers to come out of the state of North Carolina, it wasn’t that long ago that New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Drake Maye starred at Myers Park High School in Charlotte.

Maye started off his high school career seeing minimal action as a freshman in 2017, completing 6 of 8 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. It wouldn’t be long, though, until Maye started to see the field a lot more between the next two seasons.

The following 2018 season was when Maye got to see extensive time behind center for the Mustangs as the quarterback threw for 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns in leading Myers Park to the state semifinals and a 13-2 record. It was Maye’s junior campaign, however, where the signal caller would blow up on the national scene.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound passer led Myers Park to a 12-1 record and to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4AA playoffs, with Maye putting up some massive numbers. Maye finished the 2019 season completing 210 of 290 (72 percent) passes for 3,512 yards, 50 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

After his high school playing days, Maye went on to star at the University of North Carolina from 2021-23, throwing for a total of 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes. Getting selected as the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots now has the second-year pro quarterback eyeing to add to his ever-growing legacy he started back in his days playing in the Tar Heel State.

“I had a chance to see Drake Maye, several times, as a recruit at an Elite 11 Regional in Charlotte spring of 2019, I think the first thing that stands out is he had a projectable frame, and was a quality athlete with his movement skills. I think when I saw him that day, he was a little up and down as a passer just in terms of just the refinement. And then, you know, after that next season, he had a fantastic junior year. He was the most productive and efficient passer in the 2021 cycle as a junior. Really just had a great junior year and then later, right before the pandemic, I saw him at a 7 on 7 tournament in South Carolina and it was, I think in hindsight, the best 7 on 7 performance I’ve ever seen from a quarterback. Just the precision, the timing, his accuracy, his ability to naturally read leverage I thought was super impressive. Then of course we didn’t have a senior year for Drake Maye as the state of North Carolina pushed their season back in 2020 to the spring and he enrolled early at North Carolina.” – Rivals Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

