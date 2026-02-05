Super Bowl LX: Where did they play in high school?

The 2026 NFL Super Bowl LX is Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, pitting the NFC Conference champion Seattle Seahawks and AFC Conference champion New England Patriots.

Both teams have drafted players near and far when it comes to constructing their rosters as athletes are dotted along each roster hailing from states within the country and around the world. Before the starting 48 players on each team, offensively, defensively and special teams (kicker/punter), take the field Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, where did they all play in high school?

Rivals went through the potential starting lineups for both teams on offense/defense, giving to you where each of the players starred on the prep gridiron before Sunday’s Super Bowl LX kicks off in Santa Clara.

New England Patriots

OFFENSE

QB Drake Maye, Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Centennial (Las Vegas, NV)

WR Stefon Diggs, Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

WR Mack Hollins, Fork Union Military Academy (Fork Union, VA)

WR Kayshon Boutte, Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

TE Hunter Henry, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, AR)

LT Will Campbell, Neville (Monroe, LA)

LG Jared Wilson, West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC)

C Garrett Bradbury, Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, NC)

RG Michael Onwenu, Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

RT Morgan Moses, Fork Union Military Academy (Fork Union, VA)

DEFENSE

DE Milton Williams, Crowley (Crowley, TX)

DT Christian Barmore, Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA)

DE K’Lavon Chaisson, North Shore (Houston, TX)

LB Anfernee Jennings, Dadeville (Dadeville, AL)

LB Robert Spillane, Fenwick (Oak Park, IL)

LB Christian Elliss, Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)

CB Christian Gonzalez, The Colony (The Colony, TX)

CB Carlton Davis, Norland (Miami, FL)

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)

S Craig Woodson, South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

NB Marcus Jones, Enterprise (Enterprise, AL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Andres Borregales, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah (Hialeah, FL)

P Bryce Baringer, Notre Dame Preparatory School & Marist Academy (Waterford, MI)

Seattle Seahawks

OFFENSE

QB Sam Darnold, San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)

RB Kenneth Walker III, Arlington (Arlington, TN)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX)

WR Rashid Shaheed, Mt. Carmel (San Diego, CA)

WR Cooper Kupp, Davis (Yakima, WA)

TE AJ Barner, Aurora (Aurora, OH)

LT Abraham Lucas, Archbishop Murphy (Everett, WA)

LG Grey Zabel, T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD)

C Jalen Sundell, Maryville (Maryville, MO)

RG Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)

RT Charles Cross, Laurel (Laurel, MS)

DEFENSE

DE Leonard Williams, Mainland (Daytona Beach, FL)

DT Byron Murphy II, DeSoto (DeSoto, TX)

DE Uchenna Nwosu, Narbonne (Harbor City, CA)

LB DeMarcus Lawrence, Silver Bluff (El Dorado, KS)

LB Ernest Jones, Ware County (Waycross, GA)

LB Drake Thomas, Heritage (Wake Forest, NC)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Pine Forest (Pensacola, FL)

CB Josh Jobe, Cheshire Academy (Cheshire, CT)

S Coby Bryant, Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

S Julian Love, Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, IL)

NB Nick Emmanwori, Irmo (Irmo, SC)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jason Myers, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, CA)

P Michael Dickson, Australian Institute Of Sport (Southern Sydney)

