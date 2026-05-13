Swarm of flying termites force softball state title game to be postponed

It usually takes a severe weather disturbance or a global event for a high school state championship game to be put on hold while ongoing. In Tuesday evening’s Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Class 1A state championship softball game between Sebastopol (MS) Attendance Center and Myrtle (MS) West Union Attendance Center, the game was postponed for a much different reason.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to those in attendance, including the Daily Journal Sports, it was reported that a swarm of flying termites during the contest caused the postponement of the game to this morning between Sebastopol and West Union. The game is slated to resume at 9 a.m. Central Time with West Union leading 4-0 in the fifth inning.

OFFICIAL: Game 1 of the 1A state championship series is being suspended due to flying termites.



The game will continue tomorrow at 9 a.m. starting with the fifth inning and West Union holding a 4-0 lead. #djpreps — James Murphy (@jsmurphymedia) May 13, 2026

James Murphy for the Daily Journal Sports reported that after the end of the fourth inning that all of the players had left the field due to bugs flying everywhere on the field, with coaches wanting to stop play because of the disruption.

West Union through the four innings of play were in control of Game 1 of the series as they had piled up six hits, scoring four runs that were all scored in the top of the fourth inning of play. Sebastopol up to that point was only able to muster up two hits on the night until the game’s postponement due to the flying termites.

The MHSAA softball state championship games are all being played at the University of Southern Miss Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

More about the Southern Miss Softball Complex

“Opened in March 2002, the Southern Miss Softball Complex is home of The University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and houses the program for all of its practices and home match ups. Fans can enjoy games from the comfort of the chair-back and bench seating and the complex features one of the finest press boxes in the Southeast. The complex also has a player clubhouse, indoor weight room, and 3,000 square foot indoor batting cages. The complex has consistently hosted the MHSAA state softball championships and is available for non-University activities and tournaments.” – VisitHattiesburg