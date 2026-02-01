Syracuse CBA, Iona Prep football to face off in 2026 at JMA Dome

Many have advocated, pushed for it and now it’s coming to fruition: Two of New York’s top high school football teams will be squaring off this upcoming 2026 season.

Iona Preparatory School (NY) released their 2026 high school football schedule and to start off the season, the Gaels will square off against Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy on Sep. 3 at the JMA Dome. The game will be on a Thursday night, though no details yet on what time on that day the contest will take place.

The Brothers finished 2025 as one of the state’s best teams after winning the 2025 NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in a 41-12 rout of Saratoga Springs. The Gaels had a similar finish to their respective campaign as they won the 2025 NYCHSFL AA state title in a 42-21 romp of St. Francis.

Iona Prep and Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy ended the last season as the state’s No. 1 and 3 ranked teams, according to the final New York 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Iona Preparatory School

Iona Preparatory School, located in New Rochelle, NY, is a premier all-boys Catholic institution that offers a rigorous college-preparatory education rooted in the Christian Brothers tradition. Known for its strong academic programs, character development, and commitment to service, Iona Prep fosters leadership and integrity in its students. With a proud Gaels athletic tradition and a vibrant community, IPS prepares young men for lifelong success in college and beyond.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.