Syracuse commit Braylon Otis transferring to Jones (Fla.) for senior year

Three-star Syracuse commit Braylon Otis just announced he is transferring from Liverpool (N.Y.) to Orlando Jones (Fla.) for his senior year. A class of 2027 prospect, Otis announced his commitment to the Orange after initially committing to play for Boston College in February.

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After competing in NYSPHSAA Class AA play last year, the edge rusher announced his decision to switch to FHSAA Class 4A play in one of the most competitive varsity states in the nation after the FHSAA announced the formation of a new eight-team open division.

The new FHSAA open division will be determined by MaxPrep rankings, with any school being eligible. All eight teams will also be divided into brackets based on seeding, while all quarterfinal games will be held at the lower seed.

“Excited to announce I will be starting a new journey and will now be attending Jones High School in Orlando, Florida for my senior football season!” Otis announced on his social media.

Last season, Otis was part of a Liverpool team that managed to make the Class AA sectional finals. However, they lost out to the eventual AA state winners, Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (N.Y). Despite that, the three-star edge rusher finished the year with 7 sacks, leading Class AA.

His new team, Orlando Jones (Fla.) managed to reach the FHSAA Class 4A State Championship, ultimately falling to Plantation American Heritage (Fla.) However, adding the future Syracuse edge rusher only strengthens an already strong defense.

Included on the Tigers’ roster are 2027 three-star West Virginia committed DL DaJour Webb, two three-star cornerbacks in Sharad Haire and Ke’Sean Williams, as well as a three-star safety in Antwoine Glover II. All four players are in the top 150 in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

After flipping his commitment last week, Otis will join his new teammates in Florida for the 2026-27 season. Looking to make the 4A state title game once more, their season kicks off with a non-district game against Miami Central (Fla.) on August 15th.