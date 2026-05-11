Tabor Academy (MA) football to face team from California in 2026
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Massachusetts is beginning to stand out of the Northeast as a solid pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.
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The Marion (MA) Tabor Academy Seawolves are one of Massachusetts’ top high school football programs and they recently released their 2026 schedule with one big surprise. On Oct. 9, the Seawolves will leave the New England region and head west for a historic trip to face off against the El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge Trojans, which went 9-4 last season.
2027 four-star quarterback Peter Bourque returns after last season accounting for 2,929 all-purpose yards with 33 total touchdowns and as he led the Seawolves to a dominating, 42-21 win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols School for the John Papas Bowl title in the NEPSAC. Statistically, Bourque ended up throwing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns and then on the ground totaled 688 and 15 scores.
The full Tabor Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
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Tabor Academy Football 2026 Schedule
Sep. 12 – Avon (CT) Avon Old Farms
Sep. 19 – Easthampton (MA) The Williston Northampton School
Sep. 26 – at Byfield (MA) The Governors Academy
Oct. 3 – at Milton (MA)
Oct. 9 – at El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge
Oct. 16 – Pawling (NY) Trinity Pawling
Oct. 24 – at Belmont (MA) Belmont Hill School
Oct. 31 – Concord (NH) St. Paul’s School
Nov. 7 – at Needham (MA) St. Sebastian’s School
Nov. 14 – Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School
The Seawolves ended this past season with a 9-0 record and finished ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.
How to Follow Massachusetts High School Football
For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.