High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Massachusetts is beginning to stand out of the Northeast as a solid pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

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The Marion (MA) Tabor Academy Seawolves are one of Massachusetts’ top high school football programs and they recently released their 2026 schedule with one big surprise. On Oct. 9, the Seawolves will leave the New England region and head west for a historic trip to face off against the El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge Trojans, which went 9-4 last season.

2027 four-star quarterback Peter Bourque returns after last season accounting for 2,929 all-purpose yards with 33 total touchdowns and as he led the Seawolves to a dominating, 42-21 win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols School for the John Papas Bowl title in the NEPSAC. Statistically, Bourque ended up throwing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns and then on the ground totaled 688 and 15 scores.

The full Tabor Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 12 – Avon (CT) Avon Old Farms

Sep. 19 – Easthampton (MA) The Williston Northampton School

Sep. 26 – at Byfield (MA) The Governors Academy

Oct. 3 – at Milton (MA)

Oct. 9 – at El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge

Oct. 16 – Pawling (NY) Trinity Pawling

Oct. 24 – at Belmont (MA) Belmont Hill School

Oct. 31 – Concord (NH) St. Paul’s School

Nov. 7 – at Needham (MA) St. Sebastian’s School

Nov. 14 – Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

Excited to have such an amazing schedule for the fall! Fortunate to coach this special group of young men! #RideTheWave #SeawolfNation pic.twitter.com/TMR8ZVVRrr — Coach Jeff Moore (@CoachJeffMoore) May 11, 2026

The Seawolves ended this past season with a 9-0 record and finished ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bay State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Massachusetts high school football excitement across the state.