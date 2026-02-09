Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host FHSAA's 2026 girls flag football state championships
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the biggest advocates when it comes to the NFL’s initiative towards high school girls flag football and on Monday announced another commitment to the game’s evolution.
In a social media announcement by the Buccaneers, the 2-time Super Bowl champions will host the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) girls flag football state championships for the third year in a row at the One Buc Place’s AdventHealth Center from May 15-16 (Friday-Saturday).
Along with hosting the FHSAA state championships, the organization is also hosting the 8th annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic will take place at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida and the field of teams is the largest its ever seen at over 130 squads from around the Sunshine State.
Some of the top teams in the country will be taking part, including No. 1 nationally ranked Alonso and others among the nation’s best in Robinson, Lennard and solid lineup of clubs. The annual event started today and runs until Feb. 15 (Sunday).
The Buccaneers’ annual preseason kickoff classic takes place all this week from February 9-15 (Monday-Sunday). With Tampa Bay taking the lead in hosting the events, the Florida high school girls flag season starts and ends at the Buccaneers’ facilities.
How to Follow National High School Girls Flag Football
For national high school girls flag football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the nation, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school girls gridiron frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school girls flag football excitement across the country.