Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host second She is Football Invitational

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the second annual two-day high school girls flag football She is Football Invitational in coordination with the She is Football Career Summit event, according to a press release by the team.

For the second straight year, the Buccaneers will have eight teams from around the Sunshine State come to the AdventHealth Training Center to compete in the two-day event (March 6-7), culminating in a championship game on Saturday afternoon. The summit is being presented by Fifth Third Bank, which the event also features a 5K run, local small businesses market and nearly 800 female leaders all networking in Tampa, Florida.

“As a proud partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fifth Third Bank is honored to support this meaningful event for our community,” Fifth Third Bank Regional President Scott Daigle said via a press release about the weekend of events. “The She is Football Career Summit reflects the shared mission of both our organizations to inspire and empower. Our commitment goes beyond the game. We invest in programs that strengthen our community and help develop the next generation of leaders.”

The high school girls flag football tournament includes two nationally ranked teams among the group of eight that will be taking part, with No. 9 Lennard and No. 22 Steinbrenner, respectively. Among the other participants in the second She Is Football Invitational are Apopka, Belleview, Bloomingdale, East Bay, Harmony and Hernando.

The invitational will begin on Friday afternoon as Lennard will square off against Hernando and East Bay-Belleview at 3 p.m. followed by the matchups of Steinbrenner-Harmony, Bloomingdale-Apopka at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday morning will be the semifinals followed by the championship and third-place game.

FRIDAY

FIELD 1:

No. 1 Lennard vs. No. 8 Hernando – 3 p.m.

No. 2 Steinbrenner vs. No. 7 Harmony – 4:30 p.m.

FIELD 2:

No. 3 East Bay vs. No. 6 Belleview – 3 p.m.

No. 4 Bloomingdale vs. No. 5 Apopka – 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. – Semifinal

10:30 a.m. – Semifinal

12 p.m. – Championship

1:30 p.m. – Third-place game