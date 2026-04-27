Taunton (MA) softball loses first game in 1,070 days

1,070 days have gone by since the last time the No. 9 nationally ranked Taunton (MA) Taunton softball team lost a game. The Tigers last lost on the field back on to Wrentham (MA) King Philip Reg on May 22, 2023 in a 1-0 decision.

On Sunday afternoon, Taunton finally dropped a contest, snapping the team’s 65-game winning streak as they fell to nationally ranked Providence (RI) La Salle Academy in a 8-2 loss. Both Taunton and La Salle Academy entered the contest as nationally ranked teams, according to the latest set of Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings.

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I don’t love talking about it, but our team, players (past & present), and program deserve a lot of credit — a 65-game winning streak is something special. I’m incredibly proud of our girls and the GRIT they’ve shown throughout this journey. Today, we came up short against 3-time RI State Champions LaSalle. Our girls battled until the end, but they had the timely hits and we didn’t. We had 5 hits, they had 8. We recorded 6 strikeouts; they had 7. In the end, it came down to timely hitting and strong defense. Congrats & best of luck the rest of the way.

It’s been 1,070 days since the Tigers last lost.



I don’t love talking about it, but our team, players (past & present), and program deserve a lot of credit — a 65-game winning streak is something special. I’m incredibly proud of our girls and the GRIT they’ve shown throughout… — THS_Softball (@softballtaunton) April 27, 2026

La Salle Academy ace Hailey Vigneau led the way for the Rams in the victory as she only allowed five hits, two runs and struck out seven batters on the dais. The Rams upending the Tigers was the second time this season that a longstanding winning streak on the high school softball circuit has been snapped.

Neshannock High School (PA) saw its 57-game winning streak come to an end earlier this month as they fell to Shenango, 6-5, snapping 1,033 days of the team not losing a contest.

Taunton (10-1) has been the gold standard of Massachusetts high school softball as they have won five consecutive state championships and are gunning for a sixth this summer. The Tigers will have a couple days in between before taking to the circle again as they are slated to take on Mansfield Wednesday.