Tennessee high school baseball coach retires after 37 seasons

Mack Hawks has coached Tennessee high school baseball for 37 seasons and during that time compiled 760 victories. According to a report by the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal on Friday, Hawks will no longer be in the dugout for the Patriots moving forward.

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Per the report, Hawks is retiring after nearly 40 seasons coaching Oakland’s baseball team. During his time, Hawks was inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the 66-year old was known for quite time that he was retiring, per the report, but made it official right after the final regular season game.

“I had planned it,” Hawks said to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. “It’s something I had been thinking about the last couple of years. I just felt like it was my time, and I talked to (Oakland principal John Marshall) back in the first part of February and made the decision back then, win or lose. It’s not something I decided over the last couple of weeks or season.”

I’ve been very blessed. I’ve had good players, of course, and very good assistant coaches who were a lot of fun to work with. I’ve also had very good administrators. All of that goes into the whole body of work for this program. We’ve been able to win a lot.”

The Patriots finished the 2026 Tennessee high school baseball season with a record of 9-24 in Hawks’ last season.

More about Oakland High School

Oakland High School, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Oakland’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.