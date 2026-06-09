Tennessee High School Basketball: TSSAA to implement shot clock beginning next season

A shot clock is coming to Tennessee high school basketball.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Board of Control approved the implementation of a 35-second shot clock in TSSAA games. It will be a phased implementation over the span of four years, with full incorporation expected by the 2029-30 season.

The board voted 8-4 in favor of the addition. Across the next three seasons, the shot clock will be used during Hall of Champions games, holiday tournaments and during sessions in the summer, according to a report by Main Street Preps. It will then become fully incorporated.

The shot clock in high school basketball is a divisive topic nationally. Bartlett High School submitted the original proposal for the phased implementation of the shot clock with full incorporation beginning the 2028-29 season.

Jody Wright, head coach of Fulton boys basketball and a member of the TSSAA Board of Control, created an alternate proposal that gave schools an additional year to phase in. Wright discussed the proposal getting approved with The Tennessean:

“I think that’s a big change for high school basketball. You had mixed reactions all across the state, but I think the proposal that was voted on and accepted today is a good compromise for both people. It’s a win for the schools that were wanting the shot clock and it’s something for the schools that were opposed to the shot clock, it’s something they can live with because they’ve got three years before this is implemented in year four.”

“It needs to be communicated we’re trying to do what’s best for all schools,” board president Grant Swallows said on Tuesday. “This is a volatile issue a lot of people have a lot of emotion about.”

Tennessee is now the 33rd state to introduce a shot clock to high school hoops, per the Main Street Preps report.

How to Follow Tennessee High School Boys Basketball

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