The Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers suffered only one loss during the 2026 Tennessee high school football season. Unfortunately, it came at the wrong time, dropping a lopsided 49-3 result to Battle Ground Academy in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Division II Class AA state semifinals.

That finish marked their third consecutive one-loss season. It also earned them the 18th spot in the final Tennessee Rivals Composite Team Rankings for 2025 and 10th in the Massey Ratings.

In 2026, the Boyd-Buchanan football program aims to overcome obstacles and reach the state semifinals or championship game. That aspiration starts with completing another impressive regular season. As shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Buccaneers will play 10 games, including 6 at home.

The Buccaneers will open the 2026 Tennessee high school football season by hosting Georgia’s Mount Paran Christian. Boyd-Buchanan will also enjoy home-field advantage against Chattanooga Prep, Chattanooga Christian, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Notre Dame, and Webb School.

Conversely, Boyd-Buchanan will visit Lakeway Christian, Knox Grace Christian, and Silverdale Baptist. The Buccaneers will also have an intrastate game against Kentucky’s Christian County.

Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers 2026 regular season schedule

August 21 – versus Mount Paran Christian School (Georgia)

August 28 – versus Chattanooga Preparatory School

September 4 – at Lakeway Christian Academy

September 11 – versus Notre Dame

September 18 – versus Chattanooga Christian School

September 25 – at Christian County (Kentucky)

October 2 – at Knox Grace Christian Academy

October 9 – at Silverdale Baptist Academy

October 16 – bye

October 23 – versus Christian Academy of Knoxville

October 30 – versus Webb School of Knoxville

Tennessee high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Tennessee, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.