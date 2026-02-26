Tennessee high school football coach steps down after team's first playoff appearance

The coaching carousel in Tennessee high school football continues to spin.

On Tuesday, Nashville James Lawson head coach Brian Lilly announced his resignation from the program after just three seasons, citing that his family was moving back to Texas after more than a decade in the area.

“I want to sincerely thank Dr. Stephen Sheaffer, Coach Pete Froedden, Mr. Mark North, our players, and their families for placing their trust in a first-time head coach to lead the process of building the Lawson football program from the ground up,” Lilly said in a statement. “While it is bittersweet to close this chapter in Tennessee, I am excited for the next season of life as we move closer to family in Texas. Wherever the Lord leads, a part of my heart will always remain in Tennessee with the Lawson Lightning. I will forever be grateful for what we built together.”

Prior to his time leading James Lawson, Lilly spent two stints at Brentwood Academy over eight years, including serving as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. After that season, he was hired to take over a new program at Lawson, which replaced Hillwood High.

In three seasons at the helm, he finished with a 10-20 record. But his most recent season was his best, as the Lightning finished 3-7 but made it into the playoffs. The year ended with a 38-6 loss to Beech in the first round, though.

The school will now begin the search for its second-ever head coach.

