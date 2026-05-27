Tennessee high school football head coach passes job down to brother

It’s a rarity when two brothers get to coach high school football with one another and even rarer when a sibling can pass off his head coaching job to the other.

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In the case of Matt and Mark Williams, the former will hand down the reins of the Smyrna (Tenn.) High School football program to his brother, according to a social media announcement. Mark Williams served as the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs last season under Matt and now will run the program.

Matt Williams leaves Smyrna after coaching the Bulldogs since 2008, accumulating 121 victories in 18 seasons and will now head to Rockvale High School to become an assistant principal.

“Obviously (Smyrna High) means the world to me. I’m appreciative to (former principal Robert Raikes) for believing in me and hiring me,” Matt Williams said about leaving Smyrna via the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. “With (former principal Rick Powell) and (current principal Sherri Southerland), I always had strong principals backing me. It’s bittersweet. I’m excited for my new chapter and excited to contribute and help (principal Meagan Turnbow) at Rockvale High School.”

Breaking: New leadership on Friday Nights. Same roots, new chapter. Matt Williams passes the torch to Offensive Coordinator and brother, Mark Williams, to lead the purple & gold football dawgs. @SmyrnaBulldog @smyrnafootball pic.twitter.com/Rikp15Pawu — Smyrna Athletics (@smyrnaathletics) May 27, 2026

This won’t be the first head coaching stint for Mark Williams as he previously the Gallatin Green Wave from 2012–2018, putting together a 40-37 overall record. Leading the offense last season, the Bulldogs averaged 21.6 points per game under Mark’s tutelage.

“Coming back to Smyrna was cathartic for me, especially getting to coach with my brother. I never thought about (being a head coach) again for the longest time. It’s just kind of a super nice surprise,” new Smyrna head coach Mark Williams said via the report.

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 5-6 record and finishing at No. 53 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Smyrna High School

Smyrna High School (SHS), situated in Smyrna, Tennessee, serves a diverse student body and emphasizes both academic excellence and extracurricular engagement. With a robust athletics program, SHS is known for its Bulldogs, especially in football and basketball, where students compete in Tennessee’s 6A division. The school fosters student growth through JROTC, music, and media programs, creating a well-rounded educational environment. SHS’s primary colors are purple and gold, which symbolize its long-standing school spirit and commitment to community involvement.