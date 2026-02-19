Tennessee High School Football: McCallie School releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

One of the top high school football programs out of Tennessee that recently released their 2026 schedule was the McCallie School Blue Tornadoes rolling out their fall slate. What is evident once again is the Blue Tornadoes are not ducking anyone in the state as McCallie School will face state powers Baylor School, Ensworth and Lipscomb Academy. The Blue Tornadoes will face three out-of-state programs in Chattanooga, with St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Mallard Creek (NC) and Loudon Sports Academy (Va.), respectively.

McCallie School will have a new starting quarterback behind center this upcoming 2026 campaign in Class of 2028 Louis Fortier, who threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. The Blue Tornadoes graduated a few key starters from last year’s squad, but should remain a viable contender for the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state championships.

McCallie High School 2026 football schedule

July 31 – Alcoa – preseason scrimmage

Aug. 7 – Oakland – preseason scrimmage

Aug. 21 – Lipscomb Academy

Aug. 28 – St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.)

Sep. 4 – at Father Ryan

Sep. 11 – Ensworth

Sep. 18 – Mallard Creek (NC)

Sep. 25 – Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.)

Oct. 2 – at Baylor School

Oct. 16 – Knoxville Catholic

Oct. 23 – at Montgomery Bell Academy

Oct. 30 – at Christ Presbyterian Academy

The Blue Tornadoes ended this past season with a 10-3 record and finished ranked No. 3 in the state according to the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about McCallie School

McCallie School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to character development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. McCallie’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, integrity, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

