Tennessee High School Football: McCallie School releases 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
One of the top high school football programs out of Tennessee that recently released their 2026 schedule was the McCallie School Blue Tornadoes rolling out their fall slate. What is evident once again is the Blue Tornadoes are not ducking anyone in the state as McCallie School will face state powers Baylor School, Ensworth and Lipscomb Academy. The Blue Tornadoes will face three out-of-state programs in Chattanooga, with St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Mallard Creek (NC) and Loudon Sports Academy (Va.), respectively.
McCallie School will have a new starting quarterback behind center this upcoming 2026 campaign in Class of 2028 Louis Fortier, who threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. The Blue Tornadoes graduated a few key starters from last year’s squad, but should remain a viable contender for the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA state championships.
McCallie High School 2026 football schedule
July 31 – Alcoa – preseason scrimmage
Aug. 7 – Oakland – preseason scrimmage
Aug. 21 – Lipscomb Academy
Aug. 28 – St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.)
Sep. 4 – at Father Ryan
Sep. 11 – Ensworth
Sep. 18 – Mallard Creek (NC)
Sep. 25 – Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.)
Oct. 2 – at Baylor School
Oct. 16 – Knoxville Catholic
Oct. 23 – at Montgomery Bell Academy
Oct. 30 – at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Top 10
- 1New
Best in College Sports
Ranking top brands/influencers
- 2
JT Toppin injury
TTU star diagnosed
- 3Hot
NBA 2K
Releases college stars, schools
- 4Trending
Fred Hoiberg
Iowa apologizes for fan incident
- 5
OU hires RB coach
DeMarco Murray replaced
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Blue Tornadoes ended this past season with a 10-3 record and finished ranked No. 3 in the state according to the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about McCallie School
McCallie School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to character development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. McCallie’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, integrity, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Tennessee High School Football
For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.