Tennessee High School Football: Munford releases 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
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Teams all around the Volunteer State have been releasing their 2026 schedules, with the Munford Cougars (Tenn.) being the latest to do so. The Cougars are coming off a 10-win season and have several key starters that will be returning into the fold for the 2026 season.
Most key of them all is 2028 quarterback Tay Starks, who totaled around 2,000 all-purpose yards along with 23 total touchdowns. 2027 Qua Bell is another slated returner for Munford as the athlete rushed for 333 yards and scored eight times last season.
The full Munford 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.
Munford Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 20 – Memphis (Tenn.) Business Academy
Aug. 28 – Millington (Tenn. ) Central
Sep. 11 – Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County
Sep. 18 – Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood
Sep. 25 – Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven
Oct. 2 – Memphis (Tenn.) Kingsbury
Oct. 9 – Memphis (Tenn.) Overton
Oct. 16 – at Brighton (Tenn.)
Oct. 23 – at Germantown (Tenn.)
Oct. 30 – at Memphis (Tenn.) Central
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The Cougars ended this past season with a 10-2 record and finishing at No.41 in the recent Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Munford High School
Munford High School in Munford, TN, serves the local community in Tipton County and is known for its spirited student body and active athletic programs. The school’s commitment to fostering student potential extends to academics and sports, with programs designed to enhance team skills and personal growth.
How to Follow Tennessee High School Football
For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.