Tennessee High School Football: Oakland reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the state of Tennessee to release their schedule is state powerhouse Oakland, which is coming off winning a state championship last fall. When it comes to being the standard among public schools in the Volunteer State, the Patriots know a little something about winning state championships on an annual basis.

Oakland will have to reload as the Patriots graduate a number of key starters from last year’s state championship winning team, including Ole Miss signee Craig Tutt, Tennessee enrollee Joel Wyatt and Middle Tennessee enrollee Justis Haggard.

The full Oakland 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Aug. 28 – at Centerville (OH)

Sep. 4 – Smyrna

Sep. 11 – at Pearl-Cohn

Sep. 17 – Siegel

Sep. 24 – Blackman

Oct. 1 – at Rockvale

Oct. 16 – LaVergne

Oct. 23 – at Stewarts Creek

Oct. 30 – at Riverdale

Oakland ended the last season with a 15-0 record and as the state’s No. 2 ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The Patriots won last year’s TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Class 6A, Division I state championship in a rout over Ravenwood.

More about Oakland High School

Oakland High School, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Oakland’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Tennessee.