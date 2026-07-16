Tennessee high school football program sanctioned for summer practice violation

According to a report by Main Street Clarksville on Thursday, another Tennessee high school football program has self-reported itself and been sanctioned by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA).

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Per the report, Clarksville (Tenn.) West Creek High School self-reported a summer practice violation and has been reprimanded by the TSSAA, losing five of its 12 off-season practice days. According to the outlet, the Coyotes football team one day were wearing helmets and shoulder pads when they were supposed to only be in helmets.

“Thank you for your prompt self-report of this violation and for the corrective actions your administration has already taken in response to the violation of the TSSAA Football Practice Regulations,” Reeves said in the letter addressed to West Creek..

“We appreciate the school’s immediate review of the football heat acclimatization procedures with the coaching staff and your recognition that these requirements exist first and foremost to protect the health and safety of student-athletes. We appreciate West Creek High School’s cooperation, transparency and commitment to maintaining a safe environment for its student-athletes.”

This wouldn’t be the first instance this year that a Tennessee high school football was docked off-season practice due to violations. Back during the spring, multiple Tennessee high school football programs violated the TSSAA recruiting rule.

National power Brentwood Academy (TN) self-imposed sanctions on its own football program in response to the TSSAA recruiting rule violation after the state association had put in an inquiry regarding the matter. The Eagles forfeited five days of spring practice and the football coach in question of violating the recruiting rule was suspended from team activities for five days.

Also committing violations was Maryville and Middle Tennessee Christian School, which were reprimanded by the TSSAA for self-reporting recruiting rule violations. The two programs were fined a total of $500 and put on probation for the duration of one year.

Maryville, which was the No. 11 ranked team out of Tennessee in 2025, had a coach that had interacted with athletes, answering questions regarding the school in direct messages. If any of the players that had correspondence with the coach end up transferring to Maryville, they were subject to being ineligible for up to one year.

More about West Creek High School

“West Creek High School, located in Clarksville, TN, serves a diverse student body and focuses on fostering a positive learning environment. The school emphasizes academic excellence and personal growth, offering a range of Advanced Placement (AP) courses and extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The Coyotes participate in various sports, promoting teamwork and school spirit. The school is committed to preparing students for future success, both in academics and in their athletic pursuits.”

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