Tennessee high school football is just about on par with its southern neighbors like Alabama, Georgia, Florida when it comes to Friday night lights. Even in the preseason.

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This 2026 season, one of the preseason scrimmages that will take place between Chattanooga (TN) Boyd-Buchanan and Ringgold (GA) Heritage will take place at Finley Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) football state championships. The announcement via social media states the game is set for the date of Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Finley Stadium, which seats just over 20,000 spectators, is also home to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s football team and Chattanooga FC, a professional Division 3 men’s soccer team.

Bucs are Headed Back to Finley!



We will Host Heritage in a Game like Scrimmage in August! #weareBBS pic.twitter.com/5jQZET66UG — BBS Football (@BBSfootball) May 12, 2026

The Buccaneers this off-season promoted assistant Charles Fant to head coach of the football program. Fant had a successful run as the head coach at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School (TN) for 12 seasons.

Fant takes over for Rankin, 72, who had still proven himself as still one of the best head coaches in the state of Tennessee, leading the Buccaneers to a 12-1 record last fall. Rankin has compiled 510 victories and is also a TSSAA Hall of Famer, served four seasons at Boyd-Buchanan School with a 43-7 record, including a state championship appearance in 2023.

During Fant’s time leading Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish had won three region championships, reached three state quarterfinals, two state semifinals, and were TSSAA Division II-AA finalists in 2017.

The Buccaneers ended this past season finishing ranked No. 18 in the state, according to the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Boyd-Buchanan School

Founded in 1952, Boyd-Buchanan School is a private Christian institution in Chattanooga, TN, catering to students from preschool through 12th grade. The school is dedicated to fostering academic excellence alongside spiritual growth, emphasizing strong character development and citizenship. With a diverse curriculum and a vibrant community, BBS offers a range of extracurricular activities, including competitive athletics, arts, and service opportunities. The school’s values are rooted in Christian teachings, making it a nurturing environment for holistic education.

Tennessee high school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Tennessee, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.